HMRC repays 'sky high' UK pension emergency tax as total bill tops £1bn

Fresh data from HMRC shows that pension tax overpayment refunds "continue to be sky high" moving through the first quarter of 2023 to reach £48,550,827. Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: "This is more than double the £22 million repaid in Q1 last year. This huge increase in the number of claim forms processed demonstrates the continued necessity for people to access their pension funds amidst the intensifying cost-of-living crisis impacting day-to-day financial situations. Unfortunately, this system leads to prolonged waiting periods for people to receive their full...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes