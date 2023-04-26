Robeco names trio of institutional sales heads for US & Canada, Netherlands, UK

Robeco has made head of institutional sales appointments for the US & Canada, the Netherlands and the UK, effective 1 May. Angela Ruane has been appointed head of institutional sales in the US & Canada based in New York; Tim Kruis takes on the role for the Netherlands based in Rotterdam; and Arabella Townshend for the UK based in London. They will be responsible for the institutional sales business in their respective regions and report directly to Malick Badjie, who is the head of institutional Sales Europe, North America and Africa. Ruane brings more than 20 years of experienc...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes