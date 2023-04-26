Robeco names trio of institutional sales heads for US & Canada, Netherlands, UK

Robeco has made head of institutional sales appointments for the US & Canada, the Netherlands and the UK, effective 1 May. Angela Ruane has been appointed head of institutional sales in the US & Canada based in New York; Tim Kruis takes on the role for the Netherlands based in Rotterdam; and Arabella Townshend for the UK based in London. They will be responsible for the institutional sales business in their respective regions and report directly to Malick Badjie, who is the head of institutional Sales Europe, North America and Africa. Ruane brings more than 20 years of experienc...