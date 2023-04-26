UK's Platform One buys Gaudi SIPP assets and trustee firm in £1bn deal

Platform One is set to acquire the operation of more than £1bn self-invested personal pension (SIPP) assets currently administered by Gaudi. The deal - announced today (26 April) - will also see the wrap platform provider acquire Gaudi Trustees. Platform One confirmed that the addition of Gaudi staff into its business will allow it to launch its own on-platform SIPP. "With the upcoming launch of our new SIPP, we will deliver a more rounded proposition for our IFA customers and their clients," said chief executive Alex Cowan-Sanluis. It confirmed it has gained permissions to run ...