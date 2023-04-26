Titan Asset Management launches Equity Growth fund

Titan Asset Management has expanded its range of products with the launch of the IFSL Titan Equity Growth fund. With an allocation of at least 80% to direct global equities, the fund will also invest up to 20% in asset classes including money market funds, government and corporate bonds and real assets, including property and commodities. The managers will select stocks that can deliver gains through a combination of capital growth and income, via the firm's proprietary screening and research solution. The fund will also employ a top-down macroeconomic perspective to optimise total r...