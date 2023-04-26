Titan Asset Management launches Equity Growth fund

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Titan Asset Management has expanded its range of products with the launch of the IFSL Titan Equity Growth fund.  With an allocation of at least 80% to direct global equities, the fund will also invest up to 20% in asset classes including money market funds, government and corporate bonds and real assets, including property and commodities. The managers will select stocks that can deliver gains through a combination of capital growth and income, via the firm's proprietary screening and research solution. The fund will also employ a top-down macroeconomic perspective to optimise total r...

