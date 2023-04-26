Jupiter chair Nichola Pease steps down with immediate effect

Non-executive chair of Jupiter Fund Management Nichola Pease has stepped down from the board with immediate effect. Pease has resigned from the role due to "personal reasons", and the board has appointed David Cruickshank in her stead. Pease, who joined the firm in 2020, previously served as J O Hambro Capital Management CEO and deputy chair, and also worked as a non-executive director at Schroders. Jupiter sees continued inflows to institutional arm in Q1 despite retail woes Senior independent director of Jupiter Roger Yates said Pease has led the firm though the integration of...