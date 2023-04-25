AllianzGI poaches GSAM head of China equity

Allianz Global Investors has appointed Shao Ping Guan as its head of China equity, effective from 1 July. Guan has worked as head of the China equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management since 2017, having joined the firm in 2007. Global X unveils four China-focused ETFs Prior to Goldman Sachs, he held positions at UBS Asset Management, Credit Agricole Asset Management, AXA Asset Management and OUB Asset Management. Based in Hong Kong, Guan will report to Raymond Chan, CIO of equity, Asia Pacific, and will be supported by the firm's 12 portfolio managers and analysts withi...