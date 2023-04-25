Global chief risk officer at Lombard Odier IM passes away

Trevor Leydon, global chief risk Officer (CRO) at Lombard Odier Investment Managers has died, the international fund manager firm said in a statement. Trevor Leydon Lombard Odier Investment Managers said in a LinkedIn statement: "It is with great sadness that we communicate the passing of our dear colleague Trevor Leydon over the Easter weekend. He was a true change agent and his passion for our business along with his outgoing and joyful personality will be greatly missed. "As a well-known and recognisable force within the industry, Trevor always demonstrated his immense knowledge...
