Global chief risk officer at Lombard Odier IM passes away

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Trevor Leydon, global chief risk Officer (CRO) at Lombard Odier Investment Managers has died, the international fund manager firm said in a statement.  Trevor Leydon Lombard Odier Investment Managers said in a LinkedIn statement: "It is with great sadness that we communicate the passing of our dear colleague Trevor Leydon over the Easter weekend. He was a true change agent and his passion for our business along with his outgoing and joyful personality will be greatly missed. "As a well-known and recognisable force within the industry, Trevor always demonstrated his immense knowledge...

