Fund manager trader jailed and fined $120,000 for fraud and deceit

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Trader Pan Qi was today (25 April) convicted and sentenced to five weeks imprisonment and fined $120,000 for offences involving fraud and deceit under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), a joint investigation conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force has found.  In a statement, the MAS said that between 4 January 2019 and 24 July 2020, Pan worked as a trader at Nech Capital Private Limited (NCPL), a fund management company. During this time, he executed trades in several securities counters using accounts ...

