Ten broker firms ordered to freeze client accounts in ongoing Hong Kong probe

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued restriction notices to 10 brokers, prohibiting them from dealing with or processing certain assets held in 31 trading accounts which are related to a suspected social media ramp-and-dump scam. The 10 brokers are: China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited, Quam Securities Limited, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited, Imperium International Securities Limited, Lego Securities Limited, Phillip Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Silverbricks Securities Company Limited, uSmart Securities Limited, Valua...