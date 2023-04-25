HNW investors unprepared to meet financial goals says EY global survey

Wealth managers will need to adapt faster than ever amid unprecedented levels of volatility and global uncertainty that is changing the way people invest in uncertain times, according to the 2023 EY Global Wealth Research Report. The fourth edition of this survey, which recorded the views of more than 2,600 wealth management clients across 27 geographies, found (40%) of survey respondents think that managing their wealth has become more complex over the last two years, with more than half (57%) citing market volatility as a reason for their lack of financial preparedness. This figure...