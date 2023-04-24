FCA restricts CFS Management over client money concerns﻿

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has placed restrictions on wealth and retail investment management firm CFS Management (CFS) for failing to ensure that client money is held in a separate account to firm money. The FCA has said that CFS, a London-based wealth manager and retail investment broker, must not accept any new client money or new custody assets, whether from existing or new clients, in any of its business areas. In its notice, published last week (April 20), the FCA outlined its concerns about CFS' business and its compliance with the FCA's Principles for Businesse...