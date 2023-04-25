Jupiter sees continued inflows to institutional arm in Q1 despite retail woes

Jupiter Fund Management has seen the assets under management of the institutional side of its business increase steadily as the firm experiences continued outflows from its retail, wholesale and investment trusts arms. In a trading update today (25 April), the firm revealed that AUM had increased by £600m in Q1 to £50.8bn, largely due to positive market movement of £1.5bn. This had been driven by positive market movement of £1.5bn, as well as £100m in net flows from institutional clients, which partially offset the £1bn in outflows from retail, wholesale and investment trusts. Ju...