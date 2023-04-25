Jupiter sees continued inflows to institutional arm in Q1 despite retail woes

Jupiter Fund Management has seen the assets under management of the institutional side of its business increase steadily as the firm experiences continued outflows from its retail, wholesale and investment trusts arms. In a trading update today (25 April), the firm revealed that AUM had increased by £600m in Q1 to £50.8bn, largely due to positive market movement of £1.5bn. This had been driven by positive market movement of £1.5bn, as well as £100m in net flows from institutional clients, which partially offset the £1bn in outflows from retail, wholesale and investment trusts. Ju...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes