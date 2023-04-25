Brown Advisory opens Japan office led by ex-Credit Suisse AM director

Brown Advisory, a privately held global investment management firm that oversees $130.7bn in client assets, has today (25 April) opened a new office in Japan. Toshiyuki Murasawa, a financial services veteran with over 25 years' experience who previously worked for Credit Suisse Asset Management, joins as head of Japan office. In a statement, it said the new office "is a demonstration of its commitment to providing best-in-class client service for major Japanese institutional investors". Toshiyuki will report to Walter Beckett, head of Asia Pacific, who relocated to Singapore from ...
