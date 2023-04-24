BNP Paribas names new chief executive for Switzerland

BNP Paribas has appointed Enna Pariset as CEO of BNP Paribas Suisse from 1 July. She also will continue to lead the corporate and institutional banking business for Switzerland. Pariset has nearly three decades of banking experience, including 19 years with BNP Paribas in corporate & institutional banking, where she held senior client advisory and management positions. Her expanded remit is to further accelerate growth and expand operations in Switzerland while accelerating the transformation of the business model to lay the foundation to improve efficiency improvements, accordin...