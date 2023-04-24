European markets put banking turbulence behind them

European markets have now been in the green for several weeks after the fallout provoked by the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the subsequent crisis at Credit Suisse, which resulted in its acquisition by UBS. Alberto Matellán, chief economist at MAPFRE Inversión, believes that this optimism might continue, supported also by the latest macroeconomic data, which "are not bad". "The publication of these data has greatly reassured the market," he maintained. However, this turbulence has left some wounds, such as liquidity levels in the real economy, which may shri...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes