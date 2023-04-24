European markets put banking turbulence behind them

European markets have now been in the green for several weeks after the fallout provoked by the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the subsequent crisis at Credit Suisse, which resulted in its acquisition by UBS. Alberto Matellán, chief economist at MAPFRE Inversión, believes that this optimism might continue, supported also by the latest macroeconomic data, which "are not bad". "The publication of these data has greatly reassured the market," he maintained. However, this turbulence has left some wounds, such as liquidity levels in the real economy, which may shri...