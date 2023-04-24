China's rapid rebound has 'further to run'

The official national accounts show that China's economy rebounded more strongly than expected following the relaxation of the government's zero-Covid policy, says Schroders' David Rees, senior emerging markets economist. In seasonally-adjusted, quarter-on-quarter terms, output expanded by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2023. While that was actually a bit less than the 2.5% increase that we had pencilled in, this was only due to revisions to the historical data. These revisions meant that the economy grew by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the initial estimate of zero growth. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes