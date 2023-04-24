South African pension dashboard provider launches in UK

South Africa-headquartered PensionSmith, an integrated member web, education and communications platform providing dashboard solutions for pension schemes, launched today (24 April) in the UK. The firm has been operating in South Africa and Namibia as ‘The Benefit Counsellor' since 2019. Jaco Wasserfall, CEO and founder of PensionSmith said: "We have spent the last four years expertly developing our platform and are now the leading recognised provider in South Africa. The platform offers tools for member communication, member education, and will add a Pension Dashboard connection tha...