GAM delays results amid potential Liontrust deal

GAM has further delayed publishing its full year results to 4 May, by which point it said it hopes to have concluded its potential sale to Liontrust. The firm had initially pushed back the release of its full year results to 25 April from January, but this new delay was to build time for it to potentially conclude a buyout deal with Liontrust. In a statement today (24 April), it said "to successfully conclude the commercial discussions within our strategic review and finalise the annual report we are briefly delaying the publication of the annual report 2022 to 4 May 2023". Liontr...