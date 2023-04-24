AXA Investment Management's Amanda O'Toole joins Redwheel

AXA Investment Management's Amanda O'Toole is one of the first new hires for Redwheel's new Sustainable Growth franchise. Redwheel's Clean Economy and Biodiversity investment strategies will launch later this year and will sit within the newly created Redwheel Sustainable Growth franchise, which O'Toole will run. Sebastien Bidault, formerly a portfolio manager of the Tesco Pension Investment Global Equity fund, has also been brought in to co-manage the strategies with O'Toole. Redwheel launches Greenwheel sustainability capability He also worked as the assistant fund manager at ...