People Moves; Kingwood, Ogier, ThomasLloyd, Guinness Global Investors, Aaro Capital , FV Bank 

Kingswood Kingswood Holdings, the international, fully integrated wealth and investment management group, is today pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Hammick as Chief Risk officer. He has over 26 years of experience in financial services having worked at Lloyds Banking Group, 11 years of which were at executive level leading sizable risk, operational and sales teams. David Lawrence, CEO at Kingswood, commented: "The appointment of Paul reflects the growing scale and maturity of our business and introduces greater depth and capability to our executive team as we realise ...