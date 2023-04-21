Earth Day 2023: How can we 'Invest in Earth?'

Since 1970, Earth Day has mobilised millions of people around the world, bringing them together to tackle a wide array of climate issues from eradicating plastic pollution to expanding regenerative agriculture. This year, the tagline for Earth Day is ‘Invest in Earth'. For savers, investors and the financial services industry, the use of the word ‘invest' is a thought-provoking call to action. How exactly can we invest in Earth? FCA scolds 'poor' ESG benchmark providers for risking 'widespread failings' The financial world continues to grapple with accountability and effectivenes...