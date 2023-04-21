Portugal brings real estate CGT rates for non-residents in line with EU law

Portugal's taxation of real estate capital gains made by non-residents has been brought in line to comply with European Union law. The country's tax authority has clarified the tax framework of the real estate capital gains obtained by non-residents through Circular Letter no. 20255, of 14 April 2023. Until 31 December 2022, net real estate capital gains were considered at only 50% of their value and taxed autonomously at the special rate of 28%, but as 1 January 2023, real estate capital gains will have to be compulsorily aggregated (at 50% of their value) with the other income obt...