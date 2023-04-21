Ireland to 'immediately' enforce fit and proper person rules across financial services 

New rules in Ireland forcing all firms in the financial services sector to certify the fitness and probity of individuals in certain roles are to be enforced by powers given to the Central Bank of Ireland with ‘immediate effect'. The Irish regulator will be able to action directly against individuals for breaches of their obligations, rather than only for their participation in breaches committed by a firm, it said in a statement on 19 April, when minister for finance Michael McGrath signed an order to commence a large part of Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act 2023...