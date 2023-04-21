Utmost reports strategy is 'on track' for Quilter International integration

The integration of Quilter International has "progressed well, with a number of workstreams complete and the remainder on-track against the initial plan", Utmost Group said in its results for the year to 31 December 2022. The portfolio transfers in Ireland and in the Isle of Man were implemented in October 2022 and November 2022 respectively, enabling the Group to maintain a single insurance entity in each jurisdiction, in line with its strategic vision, Utmost reported. "The activity to rebrand the Quilter International business to Utmost International completed in October 2022. All ...