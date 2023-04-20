Candriam promotes head of fixed income to CIO

Candriam has promoted its global head of fixed income Nicolas Forest to CIO, effective from 1 May. Forest has lead the firm's fixed income arm since 2013, having joined Candriam in 2004 as a money market fund manager. This forms part of a string of senior management changes at Candriam: outgoing CIO Vincent Hamelink has become the firm's new CEO-elect, succeeding Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, who was appointed CEO of the firm's parent company, New York Life Investment Management. Candriam appoints new CEO as Abou-Jaoudé departs to NYLIM New CEO-elect Hamelink said he was "looking forward to...