German asset manager DWS chair to step down

Karl von Rohr said he will step down as chairman at DWS in October after five years leading the €281bn asset manager's supervisory board. Von Rohr's decision not to renew his chairman's position at DWS comes as his contract as a management board member at DWS parent Deutsche Bank also expires on October 31. While accepting von Rohr's decision not to remain chairman at DWS, Deutsche Bank asked him to stand for re-election to the DWS at this year's AGM and remain a member of the DWS supervisory board. Von Rohr said: "I am looking forward to continuing to support DWS on the Supervis...