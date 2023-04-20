FECIF elects new chairperson

At its General Meeting on 17 April, Vania Franceschelli was elected chairperson of FECIF, the European Federation of Financial Advisers and Intermediaries, created in 1999 to support and develop the role of financial advisers and intermediaries in Europe. Franceschelli has been on the board of the Federation for several years and held the role of Vice Chair since 2019. The meeting also saw the previous chairman, Martin Klein, elected as vice chair, with Paul Stanfield (Secretary General) and Marta Gellova (Treasurer) re-elected to their existing roles. The Board members thanked Martin...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes