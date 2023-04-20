FECIF elects new chairperson

At its General Meeting on 17 April, Vania Franceschelli was elected chairperson of FECIF, the European Federation of Financial Advisers and Intermediaries, created in 1999 to support and develop the role of financial advisers and intermediaries in Europe. Franceschelli has been on the board of the Federation for several years and held the role of Vice Chair since 2019. The meeting also saw the previous chairman, Martin Klein, elected as vice chair, with Paul Stanfield (Secretary General) and Marta Gellova (Treasurer) re-elected to their existing roles. The Board members thanked Martin...