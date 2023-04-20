South Africa regulator provisionally withdraws Salt Asset Management's licence

South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has provisionally withdrawn the operating license of Salt Asset Management (Pty) Ltd (SAM), it said in a statement on 19 April. The FSCA said it was "aware of recent media reports suggesting the potential involvement of SAM in certain money laundering and associated activities. These allegations are viewed in a very serious light and are currently being considered by the FSCA". The license withdrawal decision "followed adverse findings emanating from an inspection conducted by the FSCA on SAM between 29 November 2022 and 1 Decem...