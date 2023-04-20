Legendary investor Ray Dalio expands family office global footprint in Abu Dhabi 

The Dalio Family Office (DFO), which supports the Dalio family in their ventures and investments as well as their work through Dalio Philanthropies, has launched a regional office in Abu Dhabi. This new office builds on a 30-year relationship between Dalio and the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said in a statement on 19 April. Alongside its offices in the US and Singapore, this expanding footprint will give the DFO greater capacity to grow the Dalio family's global investments and philanthropy. The ADGM highlighted that Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Assoc...