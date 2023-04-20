Prudential launches financial advisory arm in Singapore led by industry veteran

Prudential Singapore has launched a financial advisory arm to give an expanded range of insurance products including general insurance and wealth solutions for distribution across the city state. The new Prudential Financial Advisers unit will offer these products in addition to its core solutions in whole and term life, health, savings, retirement and group insurance while also complementing the company's existing distribution ecosystem. Clients will have access to a broad range of products and services including general insurance such as travel insurance and motor insurance and w...