Invesco partners with UBS for launch of Sustainable Eurozone Equity fund

Invesco has launched the Article 8 Sustainable Eurozone Equity fund in partnership with UBS Global Wealth Management, available to both retail and institutional investors. The fund will invest in European companies that managers Oliver Collin and Steve Smith believe will benefit from the transition to decarbonise their activities. The companies picked will be those with the ability to reduce emissions by more than the MSCI EMU index, the fund's benchmark, on a three-year rolling basis. Supported by Invesco's broader European investment team, the managers will calculate environment...