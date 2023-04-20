Credit Suisse files $440m lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill

Credit Suisse is suing SoftBank in the high court in London in a bid to recover $440m that it claims its wealthiest clients lost following the collapse of Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse clients invested in a suite of supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill, which the bank had marketed as ‘low risk'. Softbank's Arm dashes hopes for London listing as it opts for New York The legal case centres around the $440m that were owed to the customers by Katerra, a Californian construction company owned by SoftBank's Vision Fund and also a client of Greensill. Katerra received mone...