Credit Suisse files $440m lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill

Credit Suisse is suing SoftBank in the high court in London in a bid to recover $440m that it claims its wealthiest clients lost following the collapse of Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse clients invested in a suite of supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill, which the bank had marketed as ‘low risk'. Softbank's Arm dashes hopes for London listing as it opts for New York The legal case centres around the $440m that were owed to the customers by Katerra, a Californian construction company owned by SoftBank's Vision Fund and also a client of Greensill. Katerra received mone...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes