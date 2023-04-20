UK regulator promises £235m Woodford payout as Link investigation ends

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has concluded its investigation into Link Fund Solutions over the Woodford Equity Income fund, stating that £235m is set to be paid back to Woodford investors. In a statement yesterday evening (19 April), the FCA said that following the conclusion of its investigation, there would be a "significant redress payment to investors in the LF Woodford Equity Income fund". This payment would end the regulator's enforcement action against Link Fund Solutions, it said, though there were still "other parties" under investigation over the collapse of Woodford...