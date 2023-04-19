Japanese bank SMFG first to issue AT1s after Credit Suisse wipeout

clock • 1 min read

Japanese global bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has sold $1bn worth of additional tier-1 bonds today (19 April). In a regulatory filing on the Japan Exchange Group, SMFG said it had sold the bonds in two batches - ¥89bn five-year notes and ¥51bn ten-year bonds. The coupon rate for the five-year note is 1.9% for the first five years and two months. Similar bonds issued by the bank in December had an initial coupon of 1.5%. What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial? The ten-year bond has a coupon of 2.2% for the first ten years and two months,...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

Amundi launches net zero fund range