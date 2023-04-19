Japanese bank SMFG first to issue AT1s after Credit Suisse wipeout

Japanese global bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has sold $1bn worth of additional tier-1 bonds today (19 April). In a regulatory filing on the Japan Exchange Group, SMFG said it had sold the bonds in two batches - ¥89bn five-year notes and ¥51bn ten-year bonds. The coupon rate for the five-year note is 1.9% for the first five years and two months. Similar bonds issued by the bank in December had an initial coupon of 1.5%. What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial? The ten-year bond has a coupon of 2.2% for the first ten years and two months,...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes