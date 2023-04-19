Urgent call for international finance centres to 'work together' as Ogier rolls out expert hub

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

International finance centres (IFCs) must adopt world-class regulatory regimes in the face of a continuously evolving regulatory landscape to ensure future success, delegates heard at the official launch event for Ogier Regulatory Consulting in Jersey. In a 19 April statement covering the launch, international law firm Ogier said that "positive outcomes from independent assessments are key to ensuring that Jersey's reputation holds firm and businesses can continue to grow", in a message delivered during the launch event, held at the end of March at Ogier's offices in Jersey and which dis...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Rachel Meadows takes up MD role at Sovereign Pension Services

BNP Paribas debuts Thailand wealth arm led by ex-Credit Suisse team leader 