Rachel Meadows takes up MD role at Sovereign Pension Services

Rachel Meadows has taken up the role of managing director at Sovereign Pension Services (SPS), the company's new owner International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has announced. IFGL completed the deal to buy SPS, the Wirral-based SIPP and SSAS administrator, on 1 March, and is in the process of re-branding SPS to IFGL Pensions. Meadows replaces Brian McPhail, who was part of the Sovereign Group and has remained within the Sovereign Group. She has 16 years' pensions industry experience. She is a Chartered Financial Planner, as well as a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society. ...