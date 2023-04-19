Rachel Meadows takes up MD role at Sovereign Pension Services

Rachel Meadows has taken up the role of managing director at Sovereign Pension Services (SPS), the company's new owner International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has announced. IFGL completed the deal to buy SPS, the Wirral-based SIPP and SSAS administrator, on 1 March, and is in the process of re-branding SPS to IFGL Pensions. Meadows replaces Brian McPhail, who was part of the Sovereign Group and has remained within the Sovereign Group. She has 16 years' pensions industry experience. She is a Chartered Financial Planner, as well as a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes