BNP Paribas debuts Thailand wealth arm led by ex-Credit Suisse team leader 

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is launching an onshore wealth management business in Thailand led by a former Credit Suisse team leader. In a statement on 19 April, BNP Paribas said clients will get access to international capital markets through the bank's platform in Singapore while being serviced in the country by a team of experienced relationship managers. Arnaud Tellier, Asia CEO at BNP Paribas Wealth Management said it had been banking with entrepreneurs and families in Thailand since 1979 and that the bank could now "offer a comprehensive array of solutions that allow us to be...