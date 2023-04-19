BNP Paribas debuts Thailand wealth arm led by ex-Credit Suisse team leader 

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is launching an onshore wealth management business in Thailand led by a former Credit Suisse team leader. In a statement on 19 April, BNP Paribas said clients will get access to international capital markets through the bank's platform in Singapore while being serviced in the country by a team of experienced relationship managers. Arnaud Tellier, Asia CEO at BNP Paribas Wealth Management said it had been banking with entrepreneurs and families in Thailand since 1979 and that the bank could now "offer a comprehensive array of solutions that allow us to be...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes