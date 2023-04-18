Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

Liontrust Asset Management is currently "in discussions" with GAM over a potential acquisition. Following press speculation today (18 April), Liontrust released a regulatory filing confirming it is in contact with the Swiss asset manager over the proposed acquisition of its entire share capital. Liontrust's intention would be to combine GAM's investment management business with its own, the company added. GAM attempts to find buyer as results deadline looms - reports "Liontrust confirms it has made an approach to the board of GAM," it said. "There can be no certainty that thi...