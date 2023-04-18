Advisers react as Portuguese government modifies golden visa cancellation plans

News out of Portugal over the weekend revealed the Portuguese golden visa programme will not be cancelled until the new law comes into place, says John Hanafin, founder of second citizenships experts Huriya Private in a briefing note to clients. He highlighted how in an updated filing, "Portugal's government announced significant U-turns when it comes to the scrapping of the golden visa regime". Under the new wording, the golden visa programme would still be terminated, but the blow would be softened in the following ways: • No retroactivity clause: This means the programme w...