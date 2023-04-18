abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

abrdn has offered 27 members of its multi-asset investing team voluntary redundancy as part of a "redesign" of its investment process. A spokesperson confirmed the number to International Investment's sister brand Investment Week and explained the job cuts were a "direct result of collaboration and engagement". abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT The move comes following the departure of Aymeric Forest, chief investment officer for multi-asset solutions, who left the firm in February 2023. These departures comprise part of global head of alternatives...