AllianceBernstein launches global ESG fund

AllianceBernstein has launched the AB Global ESG Improvers Portfolio, a fund that aims to use engagement to transition the companies it invests in to become more sustainable. The bottom-up Article 8 fund looks to purchase 30 to 40 stocks with attractive fundamentals and improving environmental, social and governance potential. It will base these decisions on high-cashflow-based internal rates of return that are either not recognised by the market for driving positive change, or that have strong ESG credentials which are trading at a discount. Thematic ETF inflows move beyond clean...