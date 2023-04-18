People Moves; Société Générale, Quilter Cheviot Europe, Universal Investment, Titanbay, EdenTree, Sycomore AM 

Société Générale Société Générale Private Banking Switzerland (SGPBS) has appointed Maxime Sabiaux as deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer and Valérie Bokobza as head of wealth management solutions. As part of his role as deputy CEO which he assumed on April 1, Sabiaux will be based in Geneva and assist the unit's CEO, Franck Bonin, in the strategic and operational management of the bank, while in the COO role assumes responsibility for all of the bank's operations. Sabiaux joined Société Générale Group in 2009 in the General Inspectorate, heading various uni...