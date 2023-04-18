HMRC ordered to cease epic tax probe into Guernsey trust transfer via Bermuda companies 

The UK's First-Tier Tribunal has ordered HM Revenue & Customs to close its enquiries into a dividend paid to a family business over 20 years ago through a Guernsey discretionary trust and via companies incorporated and resident in Bermuda. Jeremy, Jonathan and Stephen Hitchins were three brothers whose father, Robert Hitchins, had founded a business, Robert Hitchins Group Ltd (RHG), in 1960. By the time HMRC opened its current enquiries, the business was ultimately owned by the discretionary settlement in Guernsey via the Bermuda companies. Alexis Armitage, Associate, RPC, explained i...