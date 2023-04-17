Amundi launches net zero fund range

European asset manager Amundi has rolled out a suite of seven net zero funds, offering investors access to the companies "best equipped" to support the net zero transition. The range comprises seven actively and passively managed funds, and is open to both institutional and retail investors. The strategies are: Net Zero Ambition Global Equity; Net Zero Ambition Top European Players; Amundi Net Zero Ambition Global Corporate; Amundi Funds Net Zero Ambition Pioneer US Corporate; Amundi European Net Zero Ambition Real Estate; Amundi Funds Net Zero Ambition Multi-Asset and Amundi EM Equit...