Crestbridge moves to new premises in Luxembourg

Crestbridge has relocated its Luxembourg office as the business continues to focus on enhancing and expanding its proposition in the jurisdiction. As of this month, Crestbridge said it will move to a new "cutting-edge space" at 33 JFK in Kirchberg, which will enable the service provider to grow its team and continue to evolve it's expanding and holistic range of specialist services for asset managers through Luxembourg. Conforming to the highest standards, the new premises will also support Crestbridge's ambition to be an employer of choice, providing a modern, fresh working space co...