Biggest IPOs of all time revealed in new study 

The biggest IPO of all time occurred in 2019 when Saudi Aramco oil company was floated, according to new research by City Index, the international spread betting, FX and CFD trading business. City Index looked at some of the largest ever IPOs and ranked them by total revenue to find out which were the biggest ones of all time. The top 10 biggest IPOs of all time: Rank Company Country Industry IPO Year Funds Raised (USD) 1 Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia Energy 2019 $25,600,000,000 2 Alibaba China Tech...