Early death barrier to annuities lifts as income guarantees 'cost peanuts'

New research from Canada Life reveals the significant improvement in UK annuity rates over the past 12 months has also had a positive impact on the cost of guarantees. In one example, the margin between no guarantee and a 20-year guarantee is just a 4% reduction in annual income, with a £100,000 annuity securing an income of £6,532 vs £6,270, a reduction of £262 a year. The 20-year guarantee will return income of at least £125,400, irrespective of what happens to the customer. Nick Flynn, retirement income director at Canada Life said: "As annuity rates have improved so has the co...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes