Ex-Quilter Cheviot veteran joins Jersey wealth manager to launch UK investment arm

Jersey-based Oakglen Wealth, formerly known as Oakbridge Wealth has launched its UK business, marking an expansion of its presence in the investment management and wealth advisory arena. In a statement on 17 April, the wealth and investment firm said industry veteran Dominic Tayler had joined Oakglen Wealth as managing director to lead the UK business. He has over thirty years of industry experience and was formerly at Quilter Cheviot where he served as executive director for ten years. An independently owned and managed business, part of the global private equity business Oakglen Gr...