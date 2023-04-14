Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

A new corporate sustainability survey puts cold, hard numbers to some of my most cynical assumptions about corporate sustainability. Namely: While corporate leaders would like to be more sustainable, they don't know how to do it, they aren't allocating the resources needed and they're overstating the impact of the initiatives they have in place. The survey, conducted by the Google Cloud team, polled almost 1,500 VP and C-Suite executives in 16 countries in the Americas, western Europe and Asia. It included executives across sectors, including financial services, heavy industry, logistic...