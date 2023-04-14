Ethereum price leaps as Shanghai upgrade gives access to more than $30bn 

Ethereum leapt more than 5% on Friday morning (14 April) as the software upgrade known as "Shapella" went smoothly after it took effect on 12 April, in a move will give investors access to more than $30 billion of the digital tokens. In early reaction, president of MAMA (Multichain Asset Managers Association) Mona El Isa, who is also CEO of on-chain fund platform Avantgarde Finance said: "The highly anticipated Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade is potentially game changing and could be the catalyst towards digital assets becoming mainstream in the majority of funds. "In simple terms, the upda...